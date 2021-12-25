Midstate is illuminated by local Christmas displays.

Midstate is lit up with local Christmas displays.

Despite COVID and supply chain issues, it appears that in 2021, more people will be using Christmas lights to decorate their homes.

Homes like the one at 23rd and Lincoln St. in Camp Hill have gone all out to create a dazzling display that will warm young hearts.

Kevin Kolak of Elliottsburg, Pa., increased the number of computer-controlled lights he has.

(Donations will be used to assist local families who are in need.)

The annual Hersheypark Christmas Candylane lighting displays are sponsored by Hershey Entertainment and can be found throughout the park.

From 2 to 9 p.m. most days through January 2, the over five million lights will be on display.