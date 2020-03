Aerial photo shows migrant workers boarding on chartered buses to go back to their workplaces in Anlu City, central China’s Hubei Province, March 24, 2020. Several hundred migrant workers departed from Anlu of Hubei for their workplaces like cities of Shenzhen and Dongguan in south China’s Guangdong Province on Tuesday. They would be sent out of the province to their workplaces directly by chartered buses. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)