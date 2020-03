Migrant workers get on a special train to return to work at a railway station in Mianxian County, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, March 5, 2020. Local authorities have organized special trains free of charge to facilitate the travel for the migrant workers to go out for work in the country’s eastern coastal cities. More than 1,400 migrant workers here started their journey on Thursday. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)