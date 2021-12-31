In the French city of Calais, migrant and police clash.

Police and migrants clash in the French city of Calais.

15 gendarmes have been taken to the hospital after an attempt to clear the encampment erupts in an hour-long brawl described as “a scene of war.”

PARIS, THE CITY

On Thursday morning, police in Calais, France’s northernmost city, clashed with migrants as officers prepared to secure an area where asylum seekers fleeing to the UK via the Channel Tunnel frequently pass through.

According to the French news outlet France Bleu, the fight resulted in the hospitalization of fifteen officers.

Earlier in the morning, 60 gendarmes and officers from the CRS (France’s special mobile police force) were attacked by a group of 100 migrants while standing guard in the Turquerie Zone, a location where migrants attempt to enter the UK by jumping into trucks that are making the journey.

According to one bystander, many of the migrants threw bags of stones and other heavy materials at the officers, making the hour-long brawl “incredible violence” and even “a scene of war.”

Tear gas and defense bullets were used in retaliation by police.

According to France Bleu, the fighting resulted in the injuries of some migrants, as well as a number of officers, one of whom suffered a broken leg.

The morning raid near the hospital resulted in the confiscation of 30 makeshift shelters, with police refusing to let migrants retrieve their belongings.

The measures are yet another attempt by the city and the government to maintain control over the migrant population.

Calais has long been a hotspot for migrants seeking safe passage to the UK from war- and conflict-torn countries in the Middle East and Africa, with the situation becoming increasingly unstable in recent decades.

In both Calais and Briancon, a commune in southeast France where migrants cross the border from Italy seeking asylum or attempting to travel further north, protesters marched in support of asylum seekers.

“These operations aim to put an end to illegal occupations in Calais, with the goals of preventing the re-establishment of a large, unhealthy encampment and removing migrants from smuggler mafia networks,” the Pas-de-Calais prefecture said in a press release on Thursday.

According to the statement, the prefecture “strongly condemns this violence” and “gives its full support to the injured police and gendarmes.”