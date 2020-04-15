Migrants flee quarantine

Hundreds have returned home, but quarantine conditions are often poor

Thousands of Indians who have fled cities to return to their villages after the government has banned the corona virus have fled the quarantine centers.

Government schools and council buildings in the northern states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have provided thousands of accommodations.

But many of them lack basic facilities.

In some emergency shelters in Bihar, people slipped at night but returned during the day to eat for free.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are among the most populous states in India and together have more than 350 million inhabitants. An outbreak in these densely populated regions could lead to disaster.

Why did people fled to villages?

Millions of people in these countries – among the poorest in India – are moving to large cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata in search of livelihoods. Many also work in the Gujarat textile and diamond industry.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the blockade on March 24 to stop the spread of Covid-19, hundreds of thousands of them fled the cities, unemployed and without a living.

When thousands started their journey home, the governments of the two states ordered a 14-day quarantine for the returnees.

Council buildings and schools were identified as places to accommodate migrants, but most were allowed to go home after being examined for Covid 19 symptoms.

What happens in the centers?

According to reports, most of those who have quarantined in and around their villages have either left or moved in and out to visit their villages and homes.

Uttar Pradesh has received reports of violations from a number of districts, and the local journalists and residents I’ve spoken to have had similar stories.

A local journalist in Pratapgarh, Amitendra Srivastava, said five people who had returned to his village Babu Patti did not go to the quarantine center in the school building.

Sixteen people broke the window of their shelter in the Bulandshahar district in Uttar Pradesh and fled

He said no one responded when the villagers called the police and control room, so he used his influence as a journalist and called the top administrative and health officials.

“A team of doctors visited the village 30 hours later to examine the returnees, but they were allowed to stay at home,” he says.

Who is responsible for keeping them there?

The village chiefs, who have been given responsibility to ensure that the quarantined people stay there because they have no police or security personnel to prevent people from leaving, BBC Hindi Samiratmaj Mishra in told me Noida.

He also says that village council elections are due later in the year in Uttar Pradesh and no village head can afford to upset people at such a time.

Last week, Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath said after several reports of people who had fled the quarantine that senior police and administrative officers would be held responsible if someone was missing in an institution. In recent days, the police have chased those who run away and registered cases against them.



But the problem continues.

According to the authorities, 180,000 people have returned to neighboring Bihar since the blockade began, and more than 27,000 have been quarantined.

However, corona suspects have reportedly run away frequently, increasing fear of the virus spreading to the community.

Many village leaders say that migrants slip away quietly at night to join their families, but return to the center during the day to eat for free.

Why do people run away?

Two days ago, 16 people broke the window of their shelter in the Bulandshahar district in Uttar Pradesh and fled. The group, which included women and young children, had made a video complaining that they had not been given any food. Hours later, they were caught and quarantined again, the police said.

Many who have left the center have complained about overcrowding and poor facilities – some said they had not been given food, others said there was no soap or disinfectant, while others complained about dirty toilets or too many mosquitoes.

In Bihar, journalist Amarnath Tewary, who spoke to several villagers about his story in the Hindu newspaper, told me that emergency shelters didn’t even lack basics like electricity, toilets, and beds, and some didn’t even have doors or windows.

At dusk, swarms of mosquitoes flood these centers, making it impossible to live there, he said.

Even some village leaders say they can’t force people to stay in such bad conditions, he said.

But reports of migrants who could carry the deadly corona virus and are at large are cause for concern.

“In my village, a lot of migrant workers have returned from Gujarat and Delhi. They never went to a quarantine center and roamed freely around the markets,” said Manoj Kumar, who lives on the outskirts of the state capital of Patna, told me on the phone.

“Nobody maintains social distance here, the local bank is overcrowded, and the vegetable market is a mess with so many people,” he said, adding that the authorities had not controlled the situation

“If we’re alive, it’s not thanks to the government. We live because of our efforts,” he said.



