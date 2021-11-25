Migrants make a desperate attempt to reach Dover after being allowed to leave Calais despite the deaths of 27 people.

Migrants attempt a desperate journey to Dover after being allowed to leave Calais despite the deaths of 27 people.

THOUSANDS of migrants have made the perilous journey across the English Channel today after being allowed to set sail from Calais, despite the fact that 27 people died attempting the journey the day before.

Several shivering migrants were seen this morning before being led ashore at Dover after being rescued by the RNLI in the aftermath of yesterday’s deadly disaster.

According to the BBC, about 40 people packed into the two boats to set sail across the icy water.

It comes after graphic details of yesterday’s tragedy surfaced, including a photo of the sinking “floating death trap” that killed 27 migrants, including a pregnant woman and three children.

Survivors claim a container ship slammed into the crowded raft.

Four suspected people smugglers were arrested last night and charged with manslaughter in connection with Wednesday’s fatal crossing.

Only two men made a “miracle escape” from the flimsy inflatable, which capsized and lost most of its air, as captured by a fisherman.

The victims were mostly unidentified Iraqi Kurds and Somalis who had paid up to £6,000 each in cash.

Few were wearing life jackets, and the majority are believed to have died of hypothermia in the frigid Channel.

Seven of them were women, including one who was expecting a child, and three children were also killed.

Autopsies will be performed in Lille “in the coming days,” according to Carole Etienne, the city prosecutor in charge of the criminal investigation into the tragedy.

According to rescuers who arrived first on the scene, the survivors – one an Iraqi Kurd and the other a Somalian – say a container ship collided with their boat, causing it to deflate.

“Group murder,” said Bernard Barron, president of the SNSM rescue service in Calais.

He described how the “floating death trap,” which was supposed to hold no more than ten people, was “completely deflated” when they discovered it.

“Migrants are forced into the boat, and their feet are in water and fuel,” Mr Barron said.

These are unfathomable circumstances.

“Life jackets are often only worn by women and children, and these boats lack navigation lights or radar receivers.”

“We’ve seen the boats becoming more and more overcrowded,” said Charles Devos, one of the first SNSM rescuers to reach the victims.

“The inflatables were only meant to hold ten people, but they were crammed with more than 50, turning them into floating death traps.”

“We always assumed that they would collide with a container ship or a ferry at some point.”

The boat, according to rescuers, left Loon-Plage, near Dunkirk, on…

