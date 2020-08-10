Migration season of Tibetan antelopes in full swing in Hoh Xil

XINING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Over 300 Tibetan antelopes were spotted crossing the Qinghai-Tibet highway Friday after giving birth in the heart of northwest China’s Hoh Xil National Nature Reserve.

This indicates that the migration season of the rare animal is now in full swing, said the reserve’s management bureau.

So far, about 2,200 antelopes have traversed the highway with their offspring and there are still more to come, according to the management bureau.

Every year, pregnant Tibetan antelopes migrate to Hoh Xil between the end of May and early June to give birth and leave with their offspring around August. Zonag Lake, at the heart of Hoh Xil, is known as the “delivery room” for the species.

The management bureau announced that all vehicles and tourists should follow guidance from the rangers, and are forbidden to enter the reserve without permission.

In July 2017, Hoh Xil became a World Heritage Site and is now home to more than 70,000 Tibetan antelopes. Enditem