Miguel Cardona confirmed as U.S. Secretary of Education

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Xinhua) — The U.S. Senate on Monday voted 64-33 to confirm Miguel Cardona, a former public school teacher, as U.S. Secretary of Education.

U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged to reopen most schools by May, within his first 100 days in office. At his confirmation hearing last month, Cardona pledged to provide clear reopening guidance based on science, suggesting plans like increased surveillance coronavirus testing for educators as well as giving them priority to receive the vaccine.

Cardona, whose family is from Puerto Rico, began his career as a fourth-grade teacher in Connecticut and soon became a principal. He was named the state’s education commissioner in 2019. Enditem