Mike Ashley Buys Bankrupt Rival’s Fitness Business Assets

Mike Ashley is a happy man today, having agreed to purchase the assets of long-time rival Dave Whelan out of administration for presumably quite a lot less than the two men may have believed they were worth.

Whelan was the operator of the DW Sports brand until early August, when administrators were appointed to fix the financial mess triggered, in part, by the national lockdown’s forced closure of gyms. First thing they did was give Mike a ring, and hey presto, job done. Ashley has bought 46 leisure sites and 31 sportswear shops from the administrators, a little over half of DW Sports’ full pre-collapse estate, with those sites now facing the prospect of being rolled into Ashley’s many faceted empire.

Whelan ironically created DW Sports in 2009, when he purchased some of JJB Sports’ gym and shop assets… out of administration. The good news is that around 900 of the chain’s 1,700 staff should see their jobs saved and ported over, with the former rival’s surviving sites to be rebranded and incorporated into Ashley’s Everlast fitness brand. [BBC]