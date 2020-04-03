Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct to STAY OPEN in coronavirus shutdown

‘Scared and confused’ Sports Direct workers today claim they feel their lives are ‘undervalued’ because they are still being made to work despite stores being closed to the public.

Company chiefs had initially said stores would remain open because selling sporting and fitness equipment makes the firm a vital asset during a national shutdown.

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, which includes Sports Direct and Evans Cycles, had written to all workers within 30 minutes of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to shut down all non-essential retailers at 8.30pm last night.

However Chris Wootton, chief finance officer of owner Frasers Group, said this morning – less than 12 hours later – that its stores would not open today after all.

But staff say they feel ‘massively at risk’ as they are made to carry on working in factories where social distancing advice is ‘unrealistic’.

Questions have also been raised as to why high street giants including Next, Topshop and John Lewis are still offering delivery – some for free – when their drivers are not considered key workers.

Leonnie Foster, from Worksop, Nottinghamshire, said she works in one of the company’s factories, where she says sticking to social distancing advice is ‘unrealistic’.

The 18-year-old said: ‘I feel massively at risk and I feel like my health, life and family, as I still live at home with my parents and sister, are undervalued.

‘The factory needs to shut as well to protect all the staff.’

Another worker, who wished to remain anonymous, said they have worked at the company since they were 16 and now have a young family.

‘I cuddled a scared and confused five-year-old to bed last night knowing that his mum and dad could risk potentially bringing in the virus for the sake of some fitness equipment,’ they said.

‘I am disappointed (the announcement to close stores to the public) has not come from the company itself and am worried they find another loophole to continue us working. I have had no contact from them as of yet.’

Mr Wootton said in a ‘clarification’ that they will remain shut, despite stating that government policy ‘excludes bicycle shops from closure’.

Stores will not reopen until ‘given the go-ahead by the Government’, he added.

The retailer said it is contacting the Government ‘at all levels’ in an attempt to get confirmation from the Prime Minister.

It comes after politicians hit out at the business for its plan to keep stores open after Boris Johnson ordered non-essential shops to close, with Labour Party chairman Ian Lavery telling company majority owner Mike Ashley to ‘take some responsibility’ and ‘shut up shop’.

Topshop and Next are assuring customers its online business remains open, with all home deliveries and returns now free.

High street chains including John Lewis and Boux Avenue are also maintaining all normal delivery services.

Earlier, Michael Gove said he could not see any justification for Sports Direct to stay open during coronavirus restrictions and did not consider it as essential work.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Cabinet Office Minister Mr Gove had said Mr Ashley should ‘rescind what he said’ about keeping the leisurewear shop open.

GMB presenter Piers Morgan had asked Mr Gove: ‘It doesn’t seem to me that Sports Direct is an essential shop to stay open right now, does it to you?’

And Mr Gove replied: ‘You’re absolutely right, Piers, I can’t see any justification for Sports Direct remaining open.’

Morgan added: ‘So if you work at Sports Direct and you’ve been ordered to come in or politely requested at risk of your job, perhaps, this morning, what should you do?’

And Mr Gove said: ‘Well my view is that Mike Ashley should rescind – he’s the man who’s in charge of Sports Direct – what he said, he should back off, the key thing that we need to do is to make sure that people wherever possible stay at home. ‘

Labour Party chairman Ian Lavery also questioned the Sports Direct’s desire to stay open, tweeting: ‘Who on earth does Mike Ashley think he is? He’s prepared to endanger the life of his employees and the public at large.’

The Wansbeck MP added that selling sports equipment ‘is not an essential service’, while Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami said Sports Direct staying open could potentially be ‘putting vulnerable people at risk’.

‘Take some responsibility SHUT UP SHOP’ Mr Lavery concluded.

Labour MP Jess Phillips agreed that the firm is ‘not essential’, tweeting: ‘Massive mugs notwithstanding there is nothing people cannot live without in Sports Direct.’

Any firm which closes its stores joins a long list which now includes Primark, McDonald’s, Greggs, Nando’s, Costa Coffee, Eat and Debenhams.

In contrast, Waitrose announced in a statement that it was backing the Government’s plea with ‘a set of strong, new measures’.

These would include limiting customer numbers, introducing floor signage to mark safe distances, marshals to manage queues, protective screens at checkouts, and additional security, the company said in a statement.

Reacting to the Sports Direct U-turn, Julie Palmer, partner at professional services consultancy Begbies Traynor, told MailOnline: ‘Despite the company having made a U-turn on its decision to keep stores open it is unlikely this will be forgotten by employees or customers.

‘The initial decision could see customers and employees turn against brands in a time of crisis for the UK.

‘The impact this crisis will have on high street brands will be massive, and could spell the end for many without a convincing online option.

‘However, even the initial indication of a decision to stay open could see the power of the concerned, connected consumer come to the fore with a risk that after this is corona crisis is over the blow to reputation and the potential of consumer boycott becomes real.’

Last night, Mr Wootton had written: ‘We stock a huge range of sports equipment designed for exercising at home… indeed home fitness is the number one trending topic on social media after coronavirus itself.

‘Against the backdrop of the closure of gyms the demand for these types of products has increased exponentially as the population looks to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

‘Consequently, we are uniquely well placed to help keep the UK as fit and healthy as possible during this crisis and thus our Sports Direct and Evans Cycles stores will remain open where possible to allow us to do this (in accordance with the Government’s current social distancing guidance).

‘There is no one else that has the range of product and range of stores to make this reasonably accessible for the whole population.’

The finance chief, who sits on the board alongside chief executive and majority owner Mr Ashley, signed off: ‘Thanks for your incredible efforts during this time.’

The Prime Minister said restrictions would be tightened up so only essential journeys should be made by key workers.

He also said people could leave home for exercise, but only while maintaining social distancing.

Although Government advice says that retail outlets should shut down, it makes exceptions for ‘health shops’ and ‘bicycle shops’.

Next will close every one of its 700 UK stores from 6pm tonight due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The high street fashion retailer announced that it will temporarily shut up shop until further notice.

A spokesperson said on Twitter: ‘We have made the decision to close our stores from today, Monday 23rd March at 6pm, until further notice.

‘We’d like to take the opportunity to thank all of our staff who continue to be incredibly supportive of Next and we would also like to let customers know that we do appreciate their loyal support.’

Shortly afterwards, restaurant Wagamama revealed it will close all of its eateries from 9pm tonight.

Many chains said they would be temporarily shutting stores in the UK, as retailers all over the country begin to deal with the fall out from the illness that has so far killed 335 people, with over 5,857 cases having been confirmed.

Many people across the UK will be laid off work due to the virus and chancellor Rishi Sunak is preparing a fresh coronavirus economic bailout to protect the UK’s five million self-employed workers.

He had announced on Friday that the Government would cover 80 per cent of employers’ wage bills in a bid to stop mass lay-offs.

On Sunday Timpson announced that all 2,150 of its stores – including its cobblers and locksmiths, and Johnsons – will ‘go into hibernation’ at 5pm tomorrow. CEO James Timpson confirmed that staff will remain on full pay.

But B&Q and Screwfix stores remain open, with bosses introducing new social distancing measures in stores.

This is while Ann Summers will close all stores and will pay staff their full salaries until next month.

And high street giant John Lewis decided to close all 50 of its stores from close of business tonight for the first time in its 155-year history. Waitrose will however remain open.

HMV also said it would be temporarily closing its stores for trade from the end of Sunday, although its online business would continue.

Topshop employees were laid off after the Arcadia Group closed its 300 UK stores an hour before the Government announced its coronavirus job retention plan.

The group owned by billionaire Philip Green said in an emailed statement: ‘In line with many other retailers, the Group has made the difficult decision to close until further notice all of our stores from 4pm this afternoon.’

This includes Burton, Dorothy Perkins, Evans, Miss Selfridge, and Wallis.

Scientists and medics say the vast majority of those killed by Covid-19, the illness created by the Wuhan virus, are elderly with ‘underlying conditions’.

Those ‘conditions’ include cardiovascular and chronic respiratory diseases, hypertension, diabetes, and cancer sufferers.

Despite this, it was yesterday reported that an 18-year-old man in the UK had died from the virus.