Mike Bloomberg qualifies for his first Democratic presidential debate

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg will take part in his first Democratic presidential debate on Wednesday after qualifying for it Tuesday with under 48 hours to go.

He will take on rivals at the Las Vegas, Nevada, debate who have accused him of ‘trying to buy the election’

Bloomberg, 78, who has splurged $300million on TV adverts so far, was able to qualify for Wednesday night’s debate in Las Vegas after receiving 19% support in an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll which had him in second place behind Bernie Sanders.

Newly introduced rules require four national polls showing more than 10% support.

The former Republican New York mayor has surged into third in Real Clear Politics’ latest national polling average, which shows firebrand socialist Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden placed ahead of him.

Sanders, 78, and Biden, 77, say they are keen to go after Bloomberg, 78, in the flesh after the Wall Street man skipped the first four voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

Both candidates have drawn daggers on Bloomberg in recent days, Sanders referring to Bloomberg’s ‘racist’ stop and frisk policy as Big Apple mayor and Biden referencing ‘the way he talked about Obama.’

The other candidates include Sen. Elizabeth Warren who has fallen into fourth place in the Real Clear poll, while South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is snapping at her heels and Sen. Amy Klobuchar sits in sixth.

Bloomberg’s fellow billionaire and philanthropist Tom Steyer is still hoping to qualify for the debate.

It comes after a source told Drudge Report last week, Bloomberg is considering fellow member of the New York elite, Hillary Clinton, as his running mate.

Polling found the Bloomberg-Clinton combination would be a formidable force to take on Trump in the race for the White House, the source said.

Bloomberg’s campaign would not confirm or deny the reports when DailyMail.com reached out for comments.

‘We are focused on the primary and the debate, not VP speculation,’ Communications Director Jason Schechter said in a statement.

Bloomberg’s campaign said that it was seeing ‘a groundswell of support across the country’ and that qualifying for Wednesday’s debate ‘is the latest sign that Mike’s plan and ability to defeat Donald Trump is resonating with more Americans.’

‘Mike is looking forward to joining the other Democratic candidates on stage and making the case for why he’s the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump and unite the country,’ Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey said in a statement.

The Democratic National Committee recently changed its rules for how a candidate qualifies for the debate, opening the door for Bloomberg to be on stage and drawing the ire of some candidates who dropped out of the race for failing to make prior stages.

Candidates were previously required to receive a certain number of campaign contributions to qualify, but Bloomberg, who is worth an estimated $60 billion, is not taking donations.

The prime-time event will be a stark departure from Bloomberg’s highly choreographed and expensive campaign.

Although he’s campaigned in more than two dozen states, Bloomberg does not take questions from voters and delivers a standard stump speech that lasts less than 15 minutes, often reading from a teleprompter.

He encounters the occasional protester, including one who jumped on stage recently in Chattanooga, Tennessee, yelling, ‘This is not democracy. This is a plutocracy!’ But his friendly crowds usually quickly overwhelm the protesters with chants of ‘We like Mike!’

Bloomberg is likely to face far more direct fire in the debate.

His fellow Democratic contenders have stepped up their attacks against him in recent days, decrying him for trying to ‘buy the election’ and criticizing his support of the ‘stop-and-frisk’ tactic while mayor of New York City that led police to target mostly black and Hispanic men for searches.

Bloomberg has managed to avoid head-to-head contact by instead focusing on the 14 states that vote on March 3 and the contests that come afterward.

He rarely mentions his rivals by name, though his campaign is centered on the idea that none of them can beat President Donald Trump. And Bloomberg, more than anyone, has predicated his campaign on a potential Biden collapse. He’s been aggressive in targeting African American voters in the South, a core demographic for Biden’s campaign.

Biden said he doesn’t think ‘you can buy an election.’

‘I’m going to get a chance to debate him on everything from redlining to stop and frisk to a whole range of other things,’ Biden told reporters last week.

He has responded to claims he is trying to ‘buy the election’ by saying he is playing by the rules and has offered to fund the Democratic effort to beat Trump even if he doesn’t win the nomination.

He will likely be grilled about his support while New York mayor of a policing strategy that ensnared blacks and Latinos disproportionately.

Bloomberg apologized for that policy, known as ‘stop and frisk,’ just before announcing he was running for the Democratic presidential nomination.

His campaign has declined to comment on criticism over 2008 remarks in which he tied a housing market collapse to a ban on a discriminatory housing practice known as redlining.

He has also expressed regret over making inappropriate jokes.

‘Did I ever tell a bawdy joke? Yeah, sure I did. And do I regret it? Yes. It’s embarrassing,’ Bloomberg told ABC’s ‘The View’ on Jan. 15. ‘But, you know, that’s the way I grew up.’

The Washington Post on Saturday published what it said was a copy of a 32-page booklet distributed at a party in 1990 that included sexist remarks by Bloomberg, reportedly compiled by his colleagues.

The Post also chronicled numerous discrimination lawsuits filed against Bloomberg LP, a major provider of news and financial information, over the last three decades.

In one case, a saleswoman filed a lawsuit alleging that when she told Bloomberg she was pregnant in 1995, his response was, ‘Kill it.’ Bloomberg has denied making the remark, and the lawsuit was settled. The Washington Post published comments by a man who said he witnessed Bloomberg’s remark.

Bloomberg said in the ABC interview that his company had experienced ‘very few’ cases of sexual harassment given its large size, and said he thinks ‘most people would say we’re a great place to work.’

He said the company would not release women from non-disclosure agreements that were part of legal settlements, some of which stemmed from allegations of sexual harassment. Warren has called on Bloomberg to release the women from the agreements.

On Sunday, Bloomberg campaign spokeswoman Julie Wood said in an emailed statement regarding the allegations in the Washington Post: ‘Virtually all of this has been reported over the past two decades. In any large organization, there are going to be complaints, but Mike simply does not tolerate any kind of discrimination or harassment, and he’s created cultures that are all about equality and inclusion.’

Tuesday’s NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll shows Sanders leading in the Democratic primary contest, at 31% support nationally. After Bloomberg at 19%, Biden is at 15%, Warren at 12%, Klobuchar at 9% and Buttigieg at 8%. Steyer is at 2%, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is at less than 1%, with 5% undecided.

The telephone survey of 527 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents was conducted by the Marist Poll at the Marist Institute for Public Opinion. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.4 percentage points.