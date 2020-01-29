Mike Dean brutally trolled as Man Utd run riot against Tranmere in FA Cup

Mike Dean is a famous Tranmere fan and was famously spotted leading the chants as Rovers won promotion through the play-offs last season to League One but Manchester United have dealt a reality check

Mike Dean was the butt of jokes on social media as Manchester United tore Tranmere apart in the first-half of their FA Cup encounter.

The Red Devils arrived at Prenton Park in low spirits having just lost to Burnley at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure and named a strong line-up, including the likes of Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw.

And it took just minutes for the visitors to take the lead as Harry Maguire unleashed a thunderbolt into the top corner.

Three minutes later, it was two when another defender got in on the act after Diogo Dalot placed one past Rovers keeper Scott Davies.

Jesse Lingard scored his first goal in English competitions in 366 days moments after with a fine curling effort before Phil Jones and Anthony Martial netted close to half-time.

It is the first time United have put five past an opposition in the first-half since 2001.

Premier League referee Dean has not been spotted at the ground but there is no doubt that he will be watching keenly.

And fans have torn apart the official, while others are worried what he will do when he next refs United.

One said: “Huge fan of how much this will be p*****g Mike Dean off.”

“United better hope they don’t get Mike Dean for a while,” another quipped.

And this supporter posted: “Hope #MikeDean isn’t reffing our game on Wednesday at Empithad.”

While another simply tweeted: “Cheers. Mike Dean’s crying.”

“Mike Dean is probably plotting a plan on how to make this game all about him at HT and forget about a terrible half for tranmere,” another wrote.

“Mike Dean, your boys are taking one hell of a beating,” a sixth said.

United take on Manchester City next in the Carabao Cup as they look to battle back from 3-1 down in the first leg of their encounter.