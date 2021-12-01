Mike Gargiulo, the director of ‘The Price Is Right,’ has died at the age of 95.

The nine-time Emmy Award winner died on Tuesday, according to NBC.

In the early 1950s, Gargiulo began his broadcast career at WNBC.

He started as a staff director at the station in the early 1950s and did the majority of the local shows in New York until 1959.

Following that, NBC chose him to be a part of a State Department project to build a television studio in Moscow and introduce color television to Russians.

Gargiulo directed some of television’s most popular game shows, including Password, The Price Is Right, Jackpot, and (dollar)10,000 Pyramid, over the course of his 50-year career.

He also produced a variety of specials for CBS for more than 30 years, including the Thanksgiving Day Parade, for which he was nominated for an Emmy in 1974, New Year’s Eve, and other events.

