Mike Pence salutes Air Force graduates

He left Washington for the second time in just six weeks. Mike Pence traveled to Colorado on Saturday to speak to Air Force Academy graduates with behind this trip, the symbol of an America that continues to advance despite the coronavirus. The US vice president arrived at the Peterson base in Colorado Springs at around 10 a.m. local time. He was greeted by Democratic Governor Jared Polis who wore a mask, notes the local antenna of CBS. The graduation ceremony was prohibited for the families and friends of these new members of theUS Air Force. “Your families could not be here because of the extraordinary moment we are going through, but we know they are watching you from afar and they could not be more proud of each of you”, Pence said to the students in the Academy’s 62nd class, who are two and a half meters from each other. The former Indiana governor is expected in Wisconsin on Tuesday.