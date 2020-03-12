Mike Tyson ‘knocks out’ rap superstar Eminem with vicious right hand

Boxing legend Mike Tyson appeared in the music video for Eminem’s single Godzilla with Iron Mike seemingly landing a vicious right hook on the rap star

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has appeared to knock Eminem out in the rap star’s latest music video.

Tyson is known as one of the most powerful punchers of all time, having won 44 fights by knockout during his 20-year boxing career.

The 53-year-old was the heavyweight champion of the world on two occasions and lived up to his ‘baddest man on the planet’ nickname as he came up against Eminem.

In the music video for Eminem’s track Godzilla, Tyson is seen swinging a vicious right-hook at the rap star.

Eminem, appearing to have been knocked out, awakes shocked, saying: “Oh what the f***?… Mike?”

Tyson responds with: “Em, is that you? Ah, I didn’t mean this. Please man, I’m sorry, please forgive me. F***.”

The video then carries on with Tyson visiting a bruised and bloodied Eminem in hospital and hilariously trying to put a plaster on the star while Dr Dre is acting as a doctor.

Tyson tweeted with a clip of the video, saying: “Had a good time knocking out @Eminem in his new video. Truly inspiring how you and Dre are still doing big things.”

Tyson recently opened up on his extreme power, saying: “I think I was born that way.

“But I developed [my knockout ability]through Cus D’Amato telling me repetitiously over and over again to do this movement and to punch with this type of bad intentions.

“And just to have ferociousness and mean intentions whenever you throw punches and stuff. And try and punch through your opponent, not at him.

“It was some nasty stuff that I would never tell my kids to do.

“Cus fuelled my ‘I don’t give a f**k’ attitude.

“Every fight I had, Cus would be talking about breaking ribs, exploding livers, pushing a guy’s nose into his brain.

“But he didn’t shout it — he delivered the message cooly and calmly.”