Mikel Arteta admits his Arsenal gamble paid off in FA Cup win over Portsmouth

Mikel Arteta admitted he gambled with Arsenal’s FA Cup dreams but insisted it was worth the risk as they beat Portsmouth 2-0

Mikel Arteta made nine changes from the team knocked out of the Europa League by Olympiakos.

But a youthful Arsenal line-up rewarded him with a bounce back win at plucky Portsmouth thanks to goals from Sokratis and Eddie Nketiah.

Arteta said: “The kids responded really well. I was pleased with the energy. I enjoy working with them.

“They fully deserved the chance. I know it’s a risk to play them in this competition but they are worth the risk. I had no doubts about playing them.

“Some of them have probably never played in an atmosphere like this before and that will be a good lesson for them.

“We were expecting them to make us work hard. But we went through that moment and we should have scored more goals.

“It doesn’t make up for what happened in the Europa League. That still hurts. But we have to move on.

“I assessed the team. Some of them physically were knackered. Some of them had issues, were still mentally hanging on what happened that day.

“To win any competition you need to be lucky with the draw and have luck in certain moments.”

The only downside for Arsenal was a potentially serious ankle injury to Lucas Torreira, who was stretchered off in the first half.

Arteta said: “He was in a lot of pain. He is in a brace. He will be assessed tomorrow.”

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett defended his own decision to make six changes with his side chasing promotion to the Championship.

He said: “You can’t win games if your team doesn’t have the energy and we have had to play a lot of games. We had to make changes.

“I’m proud of what we’ve done in the FA cup. Last league one team in. still in two competitions.

“This was Arsenal’s night and we wish them all the best. We have to look forward and finish strong in the two competitions we’re still in.”