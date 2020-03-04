Mikel Arteta and David Luiz’s demand to Sokratis before Arsenal goal vs Portsmouth

Sokratis gave Arsenal the lead in their FA Cup tie over Portsmouth with boss Mikel Arteta and David Luiz having been demanding more from the defender

Mikel Arteta and David Luiz had been demanding Sokratis got forward before the Arsenal defender scored the opener against Portsmouth.

The Gunners headed to Fratton Park with a very different line-up with Arteta making nine changes from the team that was dumped out of the Europa League last week.

Sokratis started at right-back having not featured in the Premier League since January 11.

And he repaid Arteta’s decision to give him the nod by superbly volleying home Reiss Nelson’s cross at the end of the first half.

It came after Arteta and Luiz had both been screaming at the Greek defender to get forward more often.

The goal was Sokratis’s third of the season but first in the FA Cup after Premier League strikes against Crystal Palace and Manchester United.

But it’s defence that is the 31-year-old’s main job with the former Borussia Dortmund star recently addressing what has changed about the Gunners back-line.

“I said before, that when all the team defends, the defence is better,” he said.

“It’s one team, it’s not only four or five players. We are one team, we have to defend everybody and we have to attack. I think that now we do better.

“Of course there is space to improve, but we start to do every game things that are very important for the team.

“I think we are in a good way. Every game is different, every game we have to do things for the win. Now this game is finished, we have to think about Everton.

“Of course it’s a little bit different [playing at right-back], but I have experience and when the manager says to me something I have to do on the pitch, this is my work.

“I am here to help the team. It doesn’t matter if I play right, left or in the middle and I will give everything for the team.

“After we start to play our football, we start to find the players in the pockets, in the lines.”