Mikel Arteta coronavirus: Arsenal boss ‘had no contact with Olympiakos owner’

Several Arsenal players have been put into isolation after it was revealed that Mikel Arteta had contracted coronavirus, but it doesn’t seem clear who he caught it from

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly had no contact with Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis after he was confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus.

It was initially thought that the Gunners boss must have contracted it from Marinakis after the two sides met in the Europa League last month.

Several Arsenal players were also put into isolation having come into contact with the Olympiakos bigwig.

But PA Sport report that Arteta had no contact with Marinakis, and that his illness is completely unrelated to the incident.

PA Sport tweeted: “Mikel Arteta contracting coronavirus is not linked to Evangelos Marinakis also having COVID-19.

“Understand Arteta had no contact with the Olympiacos owner and none of the players who did have shown any symptoms.”

Arsenal released a statement regarding Arteta on their website to confirm the news that he had contracted Covid-19.

It read: “Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution.

“We expect those who did not have close contact with Mikel to return to work in the coming days. In the meantime our Colney and Hale End training centres will undergo a deep clean and our other club sites are operating as normal.“

Arteta has also spoken out to reveal his “disappointment” at being kept away from his job.

He said: “This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed.”

Meanwhile, managing director Head of football Raul Sanllehi has insisted that the whole of the Arsenal squad and staff will be given the appropriate amount of time to recover and isolate, if need be.

“Mikel and the full first-team squad, players and staff, will be fully supported, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows,” he added.

“Obviously Mikel’s full recovery is the priority now for us all.”