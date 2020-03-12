Mikel Arteta delivers Pablo Mari verdict after first Premier League start for Arsenal

Arsenal new boy Pablo Mari made his Premier League debut for the Gunners against West Ham and helped them keep a clean sheet

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised Pablo Mari after the Spaniard helped the Gunners keep a clean sheet against West Ham in his first Premier League start for the club.

Mari played the full 90 minutes alongside David Luiz at the back and helped his side to a 1-0 win after Alexandre Lacazette’s late goal was ruled onside by a VAR check.

The 26-year-old did, at times, look like a player still getting to grips with English football but he will have taken great confidence from shutting out a Hammers side which put three past Southampton and two past champions elect Liverpool in their last two games.

Speaking after the game, Arteta said he was impressed with Mari’s early showing, saying: “I think he was very good and in the first half he took a few moments to sort out what he needed to do.

“He’s brave, he’s willing, he’s impressive without the ball and he has a presence. He is very vocal around his team even if he’s only been two days here, but he has that ability and that character. I’m really pleased with him.”

“He’s doing well, he’s adapting really well,” he added. “It’s not an easy league and the central defender in my opinion to play in the Premier League is one of the toughest positions to play for any foreign players.

“But he’s very willing, he’s learning and has a very good experience and understanding with his teammates.”

When asked about his side’s overall performance, Arteta admitted that they were not at their best but insisted it was important that they still got all three points.

“I don’t believe a lot in fortune, we had the moments of luck that we needed, but as well it was because we had some really good individual performances at the back,” he said.

“Sometimes to clear the ball and sometimes to make a save. I’m really happy with the result because big teams find a way when they don’t have the best day.

“It’s obvious that it wasn’t our best day in terms of performance, but they find a way to win it. You can build from there, you can learn and take the positives and the negatives in a much better way.”