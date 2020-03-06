Mikel Arteta explains Lucas Torreira’s mood on Arsenal injury

The Gunners midfielder fractured his ankle in the FA Cup clash against Portsmouth on Monday

Mikel Arteta has revealed Lucas Torreira is feeling upbeat about his injury.

It was confirmed the Uruguay midfielder suffered a fractured ankle in the FA Cup win over Portsmouth on Monday.

Torreira has made 25 appearances for Arsenal this season and is a key member of Arteta’s first team, playing well since the Spaniard’s arrival.

With Arsenal trying to close in on a top four finish the 24-year-old’s injury comes as a big blow. But things may not be as bad as they first seem as Torreira has given his boss a positive update.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s fixture against West Ham, Arteta explained more on the injury.

“He was quite positive this morning,” said the Gunners boss. “I spoke with him and he was in pain.

“We don’t really know exactly the extent of the injury. He needs to see the specialist tomorrow here in London and we will know more about it.”

Arteta also gave an update on Kieran Tierney, who has been out of action since dislocating his shoulder in December. The full-back returned to full training but isn’t quite ready for match action.

“I don’t know [when he will be ready to play]but he’s done two or three complete sessions now.” he said. “He’s feeling more and more confident now with contact around him and hopefully he will join the squad soon.

When asked how much of an impact injuries have had on Arsenal’s season Arteta replied: “We don’t know!

“I could not tell you with points. For sure since I joined, the amount of things that happened is enormous, but we just have to try to adapt. It’s part of football. It doesn’t only happen to us, unfortunately it also happens to many other teams. So we cannot be crying about that. It is what it is.

“Sometimes it’s bad luck, sometimes it’s part of the game we play and sometimes things that we can avoid and do better as well – the coaches or fitness coaches – but it is what it is.”