Mikel Arteta lifts lid on Alexandre Lacazette’s training habits at Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette scored the winner for Arsenal against West Ham and will be hoping to start for Mikel Arteta’s side against Manchester City on Wednesday

Alexandre Lacazette could start for Arsenal against Manchester City with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta impressed by the way the French ace trains.

Arteta came off the bench against West Ham on Saturday to score the only goal of the game as Arsenal continued their Premier League unbeaten run.

They have not tasted defeat in the last eight matches however face a tough test on Wednesday night as they make the trip to Pep Guardiola’s City.

But Lacazette could have earned a start at the Etihad with Arsenal boss Arteta happy with the way the former Lyon star has been training.

Ahead of the clash with City, Arteta said on a decision over whether to start Lacazette: “It’s not because of the fact he scored, it’s because of the way he trains every day.

“The way he’s trying, the way he played even when he wasn’t scoring.

“He’s always at his best, training, his attitude is top. The same with the others so they all have a chance.”

Arteta has appeared to favour youngster Eddie Nketiah in recent weeks over Lacazette.

Though the 28-year-old has been keen to give his boss a decision to make when it comes to his team selection.

“This is my job, to give the manager a big headache because he’s putting together the first 11,” he told the club’s official website after coming off the bench to score against West Ham.

“I am happy to score and we won so everything is good. We have to play well to get a game.

“Everybody wants to give their best and normally when everyone does we perform well.

“It’s too early I think to count the points. We’re going to play and see at the end of the season where we finish.

“We won three points (against West Ham) and that was important for us in the table. It was hard, and a difficult game, we are lucky I think.

“We know the quality we have got and we know that we need to keep on performing as we have done in recent weeks – but being more ruthless in front of goal to get the three points we need.”