Mikel Arteta planning ‘major squad overhaul’ with Arsenal big-hitters at risk

Arsenal have won just one Premier League game since Mikel Arteta took over as boss

Mikel Arteta is reportedly plotting a massive squad overhaul at Arsenal that would leave even the biggest stars at the club at risk.

The Spaniard is believed to be disappointed at the lack of progress since he replaced Unai Emery as manager at the end of last year.

Despite losing just one game in all competitions under the new boss the Gunners have drawn way too many games and have almost been ruled out of the running for a top four spot.

Indeed, they may not even finish high enough in the Premier League this season to claim a place in the Europa League.

And according to The Sun , Arteta is considering selling big-hitters like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil to help fund a massive summer spending spree.

Six senior players, including top earners Ozil and Aubameyang, are out of contract in less than 18 months’ time and cashing in now could be vital.

The Gunners have gained a reputation in recent years for allowing top stars’ contracts to run down before letting them leave for free.

Aubameyang was linked with a move to Barcelona in January and is arguably the club’s most valuable asset at the moment, despite his contract issues.

Ozil is the highest earner at the Emirates and the club would love to get him off the wage bill while also receiving a fee for the German.

Lacazette has not performed well since Arteta’s arrival but would still command a high resale value were he sold on.

Arteta is keen to sign better defenders and midfielders who can easily adapt to his style of play.

Defenders Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares arrived on loan last month, but the aim is to significantly strengthen the side in the summer.

Arsenal are on their way to Dubai for a winter break before they will look to drastically improve their form.

The team have only managed to pick up eight points from seven league games under Arteta, drawing five of those games.

Their best hopes for the remainder of the campaign could well be to throw everything at winning the Europa League.

Doing so would put them into next season’s Champions League, regardless of where they finish in the Premier League.