Mikel Arteta set Arsenal points target for rest of season by Arsene Wenger

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has set Mikel Arteta a points target with the Gunners hunting a Champions League spot.

Arsenal are currently sitting 11th in the Premier League having picked up 34 points from 26 matches.

They are just ten points off fourth-placed Chelsea, though only six off Tottenham in fifth.

That fifth spot could be enough for a place in next season’s Champions League with Manchester City having been banned from Europe for the next two years, subject to appeal.

And Wenger, who left the Emirates in 2018, believes a further 22 points from the remaining 11 games, after the clash with Everton on Sunday, could be enough to get the Gunners back at Europe’s top table.

Wenger told beIN SPORTS: ”They’ve all got a chance because it looks like the top three are away from the rest of the league and the rest of the league, teams have moved up and some of the teams in the top six have dropped their level.

“We have 26 games, after tomorrow’s game we have 33 points to go for, if you make 22-25 points, you have a chance.”

Arteta himself is not giving up hope on reaching next year’s Champions League.

He said: “A (few) weeks ago when we went to Dubai and drew at Burnley it looked like it’s too far and it’s going to take an incredible run to do it, today it feels like it’s a little bit closer.

“But it’s going to depend on us, we need to improve as a team, we need to be more consistent during 90 minutes and if we are able to do that performances it will lead to much better results.

“If that’s the case, we will be in the mix in the last few games of the season.

“I don’t think about it [City’s ban], I just want the best for Manchester City because that’s the way I feel and now I have to do not the best, the very, very best for Arsenal to try and maximise everything we have here to bring the club as high as possible again.”