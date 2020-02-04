Mikel Arteta to invite families of Arsenal players to meal during Dubai training camp

Mikel Arteta has encouraged his Arsenal players to bring their partners and children on the trip

Arsenal players and their families will all be able to share a meal together during their upcoming warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

The trip marks the first time ever that the Premier League has issued a winter break, with only five games over each of the next two weekends giving all 20 sides at least a week off.

Although squad members will still need to report for duty before they make the trip abroad, Mikel Arteta is keen for it to be a family affair.

The Athletic have reported that players are required to report to the team hotel by the end of Thursday, with a selection of leisure activities available to them in the United Arab Emirates.

The report goes on to outline that Spanish boss is determined to create a unified environment for his team and their next of kin, with partners and children welcome to attend a dinner during their stay.

The event will also help Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares settle into their new surrounding after a poor start to the Premier League season, which sees the Gunners sit 10th with only six wins in 26 outings.

Kieran Tierney is also set to be in attendance as he recovers from shoulder surgery ahead of his March return to action.

The Gunners drew 0-0 with Burnley on Sunday in a disappointing way to begin their time off, with Newcastle at home their next fixture on February 16.

The former Manchester City coach blamed the surface as a reason for their poor attacking performance, but insisted that he was pleased by certain moments.

He said: “The conditions were difficult – the grass was this long and they didn’t put any water on it, and that’s not a very helpful thing to play football.

“I didn’t water the pitch yesterday at the training ground because I expected it, but that doesn’t make it any easier to play.

“They do what they do really well, and you are allowed to do it so we have to react to that.

“In some moments it wasn’t the grass – it was their quality and what they do really well, and we could not do it in the right way.”

He then added: “In periods of the game, I liked it, but in other periods I did not.

“We started to give free-kicks, throw-ins, corners away and in that they are better than us.

“I learned a lot about the resilience we showed in defence and also that we need to improve the quality of our play, be calmer and improve the end product.

“In the offensive part of our game, we have to do better for longer periods.”