Mikel Arteta’s coronavirus message as Arsenal boss admits ‘disappointing’ diagnosis

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has vowed to get back to work as soon as he is allowed to after he tested positive for coronavirus .

News emerged late on Thursday night that the Gunners boss had contracted COVID-19 and will now go into self-isolation to try to prevent it spreading.

The north London club’s Premier League game at Brighton on Saturday was subsequently postponed which other matches now also in jeopardy.

Earlier on Thursday the UK Government insisted that banning sporting events would have little effect on people contracting the virus.

A Cobra committee has decided to ramp up their response on the virus elsewhere but the Premier League confirmed before news about Arteta that all games would be going ahead as planned.

Arteta himself insisted it was “disappointing” to hear that he had coronavirus but vowed to get back to work as soon as he could.

“This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed,” said the Spaniard.

News about the Arsenal boss led to an outpouring of support for him from ex-footballers and fans alike.

Gunners fan Piers Morgan took to social media to say: “Sending my very best wishes to @m8arteta for a speedy recovery from COVID-19, and any other Arsenal players & staff who may be infected. Worrying time for them & all their families. Football doesn’t matter, their health does.”

Meanwhile former Manchester United and England defender simply wrote: “Get Well Soon @m8arteta”.

Other fans responded to the tweets with their own messages of support for Arteta.

“best wishes to @m8arteta & @Arsenal club, get well soon,” wrote one fan.

While another said: “We should cancel the premiership now it’s to risky for people”.

“Football becomes insignificant when something like this happens,” said another fan.

Arteta will now be in self-isolation for 14 days with other upcoming fixtures now in jeopardy.