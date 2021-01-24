Milan sinks at San Siro

ROME, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Mario Mandzukic made his debut for AC Milan, but only to see his new club suffer a 3-0 home defeat to Atalanta in Serie A on Saturday.

Milan was without Hakan Calhanoglu and Alessio Romagnoli in Saturday’s game, and started new arrivals Soualiho Meite and Pierre Kalulu.

Atalanta broke the deadlock in the 25th minute when Robin Gosens floated a cross into the box, and Cristian Romero found the net with a diving header.

The Dea doubled the lead seven minutes after the break, as Josip Ilicic converted a penalty earned by himself.

Milan then threw on Mandzukic and Ante Rebic, but was still toothless to overturn the game, while Duvan Zapata sealed the win in the 77th minute with an angled drive.

The Rossoneri still leads the table with 43 points, but only had two points advantage over second-placed Inter Milan who shared spoils with Udinese 0-0 on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Lorenzo Pellegrini’s winner deep into stoppage time helped Roma beat Spezia in a 4-3 thriller.

Also on Saturday, Fiorentina saw off Crotone 2-1. Enditem