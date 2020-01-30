Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth finalize their divorce following just eight months of marriage

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially divorced.

The pair ended their eight month marriage on Tuesday, with a judge approving their divorce papers.

However, TMZ reported on Tuesday that the judge postdated their single status, meaning neither Miley nor Liam will be officially single until February 22.

The divorce settlement began in December and was quickly settled due to the fact they had a pre-nuptial agreement in place and no children.

Miley, 27, opted for Judith R. Foreman to handle the legalities on her behalf, whilst Liam, 30, was represented by top celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser.

Wasser is famed in Hollywood, with her clients including the likes of Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Ryan Reynolds, Heidi Klum, Ashton Kutcher, Christina Aguilera, Marta Kauffman and Johnny Depp.

Miley and Liam didn’t encounter many problems whilst finalising their divorce, just allocating who would keep their properties, whilst Miley was assigned custody of their pets.

Liam filed for divorce back in August 2019, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’, and the pair have since moved on with new partners.

Miley immediate dating Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter, but that soon fizzled out and she stuck up a relationship with longtime friend Cody Simpson, 22.

Liam has since moved on with Australian model Gabriella Brooks, 21.

The finalization of their divorce comes after it was claimed that the pair were keen to move on.

‘Miley is relieved that she and Liam reached an agreement when it comes to the divorce,’ an insider close to the singer told People in December. ‘She just wants to move on.’

Miley and Liam first began dating back in June 2009 after meeting on the set of The Last Song.

The pair made their red carpet debut at the 2010 Oscars and were on-and-off and even engaged until they officially broke up in September 2013.

Miley and Liam rekindled their love two-and-a-half years later in 2015 before their secret wedding in December 2018.

May 2019 was their last red carpet appearance together at the MET Gala before their shock split was confirmed in August.

‘Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,’ read their statement.

‘Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.’

‘They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.’