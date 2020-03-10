Miley Cyrus CANCELS her Australian bushfire relief concert due to coronavirus  

Miley Cyrus has cancelled her bushfire relief concert in Melbourne due to fears over the spread of coronavirus.

The U.S. singer, 27, was scheduled to headline the World Tour Bushfire Relief fundraiser at Lakeside Stadium on March 13.

She tweeted on Tuesday afternoon (AEST) that she’d been advised not to fly to Australia amid the global health crisis.

She wrote: ‘Australia: Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer traveling to Australia for the show.

‘I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew.

‘I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bushfires. I’m sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon.’

Concert promoters TEG Dainty told Daily Mail Australia: ‘We are very sad that Miley Cyrus has announced that she will not be travelling to Melbourne and that as a result the World Tour Bushfire Relief concert at Lakeside Stadium on March 13 can no longer go ahead.

‘All fans will receive a full refund and will be contacted by Ticketek shortly.

‘World Tour’s Saturday night show with Robbie Williams will still be going ahead, and we look forward to bringing Melbourne a fantastic night of entertainment. Robbie is already on his way to Australia.’

Miley was scheduled to perform alongside rapper Lil Nas X, British DJ Seb Fontaine and Australian pop duo The Veronicas.

On Monday, she told radio show Smallzy’s Surgery that Lil Nas X had ‘wiped his schedule clear’ so he could perform at the charity concert.

Tickets for the World Tour Bushfire Relief fundraiser went on sale last month via Ticketek, with prices starting from $116.

Miley was personally affected by wildfires when the Malibu home she shared with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth was destroyed by blazes in 2018.