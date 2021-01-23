Milik leaves Napoli to join Marseille

WARSAW, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — Olympique Marseille reached an agreement with Napoli for Polish forward Arkadiusz Milik, the French club reported on Thursday evening.

The Polish striker came to Marseille on an 18-month loan with a buying option. The 26-year-old turned down a new contract with Napoli as he was determined to leave the club. In the last months the “Partenopei” negotiated with several clubs, including Atletico Madrid. On Thursday evening the forward became an Marseille player.

“I am very satisfied because we have taken one of the best players in this position in Europe. We made efforts for such a transfer in a difficult period. Thank you to the club for its ambition and to the player for his willingness to come to us,” Marseille sports director Pablo Longoria was quoted as saying by the official site of the club.

“Arkadiusz Milik has technical and physical qualities, he has a good ability to finish the action. He proved that he had personality at Leverkusen when he was very young, at Ajax but also more recently with Napoli in the Champions League or with the national team where he showed a lot of determination,” the Spaniard concluded. Enditem