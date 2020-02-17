Militant primary school gives Cook Islands boy an ultimatum after family refused to cut his hair

A primary school has given a Cook Islands family an ultimatum after they refused to cut their five-year-old son’s hair because of cultural tradition.

Wendy Taniela says Australian Christian College Moreton, in south-east Queensland, has now given her a written letter claiming the board stands by the school’s decision.

Ms Taniela was told to chop her son Cyrus’ hair during his first week of prep to follow school rules.

The family have been planning a traditional haircutting ceremony on the boy’s seventh birthday for years, and planned to invite 100 family members.

Ms Taniela told Redcliffe & Bayside Herald the school said her son is required to ‘conform to the policy’ to remain a student.

‘He has to meet all the requirements in length and style if he is to remain a student at the college and he has to meet this by Friday (tomorrow) or he will be unenrolled,’ she said.

In Cook Island culture, cutting a boy’s hair for the first time is a rite of passage, although there is no set age for the ceremony.

Ms Taniela said she doesn’t understand why the college won’t make an exception for their cultural tradition.

She explained the school’s letter said policies are displayed on their website but Ms Taniela suggested their were loopholes.

‘The school policy doesn’t mention length or style. It just says it has to be above the collar and neat and tidy. Cyrus’ hair is neat and tidy,’ she said.

Ms Taniela said the ordeal was not ‘fair’ and added her son has already made friends and met his teachers at the school.

The family do not intend to cut Cyrus’ hair and Ms Taniela has confirmed she plans to take the case to the Human Rights Commission.

Speaking to Sunrise on Wednesday morning, Ms Taniela explained it was tradition in the Cook Islands for boys to grow their hair before transitioning towards manhood.

‘I think that people tend or fail to understand this. It is a cultural, it is a haircutting tradition,’ she told the program.

‘It’s a Cook Island male’s right of passage ceremony, which transitions a boy to a man.’

Australian Christian College Moreton said principal Gary Underwood has spent time in the Cook Islands and ‘is an enthusiastic supporter of Islander people and their customs.’

In a statement on its Facebook page, the school also said: ‘Respecting the College’s policies, procedures and guidelines allows the College to be consistent across its many cultural groups.’

Mr Underwood said all students have to follow school policy, which requires that all boys’ hair is neat, tidy and not hanging over their faces.

‘Extreme styles’ such as ponytails and buns, like Cyrus wears, are not permitted.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Australian Christian College Moreton for comment.