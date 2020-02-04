Militants set off car bombs, storm army positions in…

BEIRUT, Jan 23 – Militants in Syria set off car bombs and used heavy gunfire to storm army positions in Idlib on Thursday, state news agency SANA reported.

The militant attack forced the army to redeploy and clashes were ongoing, SANA added.

Idlib is the last rebel-held swathe of territory in the country and hundreds of thousands of people in the area have fled in recent weeks amid heavy airstrikes by Russian and Syrian forces. (Reporting by Kinda Makieh; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Alex Richardson)