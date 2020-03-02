Military-civilian coordination seamless, efficient in anti-virus battle: official

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) — The Chinese military has made seamless and efficient coordination with civil society in the fight against the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the city hardest hit by the virus, a military official said Monday.

The Central Military Commission (CMC) acted swiftly and set up a command team and a joint task force in response to the emergency, said Chen Jingyuan, health division director of the CMC Logistical Support Department, at a press conference in Beijing.

Arriving in Wuhan, military medical staff joined hands with civilian departments to establish mechanisms for information sharing and work coordination, said Zhao Haifei, deputy director of the planning division of the CMC Logistical Support Department.

They worked in tandem with each other, exchanged information and supplies, and consulted with each other for patient treatment, Zhao said, noting that the military medical teams received concrete support from the local government and the public.