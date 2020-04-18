Military medics leave Wuhan after completing aid mission

With the approval of Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, military medics who were dispatched to Hubei Province to assist with the treatment of COVID-19 patients have left the provincial capital city of Wuhan after completing their mission.

The medics were transported by chartered flights and trains.

Following the instructions of Xi, the Chinese military has sent more than 4,000 medical personnel to help fight COVID-19 in the hardest-hit city of Wuhan since Jan. 24.

During their mission, three hospitals supported by the military medics provided 2,856 beds and admitted 7,198 COVID-19 patients.

While successfully completing their treatment mission, none of the medics were infected by the disease.

Medical experts from the military have helped improve the patient admission and survival rates and reduce the mortality rate.

Scientific researchers at the front line have developed a vaccine that was approved to enter clinical trials, making important contributions to winning the fight against COVID-19.

In the meantime, the anti-virus transport support team of military forces stationed in Hubei have completed their mission of ensuring the logistics of daily supplies in Wuhan and left the city.