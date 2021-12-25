Military personnel receive calls from President Biden during the holidays.

President Biden calls military personnel on holidays.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden spent his first Christmas as president by calling military personnel stationed around the world to express his gratitude for their service and sacrifice for the country.

The president spoke to service members from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard stationed at bases in Qatar, Romania, Bahrain, and the United States via video on Saturday, accompanied by his wife, Jill, and their new puppy, Commander.

“I wanted to take this opportunity as your commander in chief to say thank you, thank you, thank you,” he told the troops.

“We appreciate your bravery and sacrifice, not only yours but also your family’s.”

Biden told them they’re “the solid steel spine of the nation,” and emphasized the “truly sacred obligation” the nation has to care for soldiers and their families, speaking from a studio set up at the White House.

Jill Biden expressed sympathy for their families’ difficulties spending the holidays away from their loved ones, noting that the Bidens had gone through the same thing when their son Beau, a major in the Delaware Army National Guard, was deployed to Iraq.

The Bidens planned a low-key Christmas with their family at the White House.

According to the White House, the president and first lady attended Holy Trinity’s Christmas Eve Mass virtually in the East Room on Friday night, as well as a pasta dinner and sleepover with their children and grandchildren, a Biden family tradition.

As the coronavirus pandemic resurfaces, fueled by the highly infectious omicron variant, the Bidens sought to provide a sense of unity and normalcy in what has been an otherwise trying season for many.

The Bidens praised the American people’s “enormous courage, character, resilience, and resolve” in the face of the pandemic in a Christmas statement, and prayed that the country would find “light in the darkness” during a trying season.

“We are inspired by the countless Americans who remind us that the things we hold sacred unite us and transcend distance, time, and even the constraints of a pandemic,” the Bidens said in a statement.

Latest News from Infosurhoy