Military trainer plane crashes in Pakistan, no loss of life reported

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — A trainer plane of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed into Jhang district of the country’s east Punjab province after apparently developing a technical fault.

The Mirage aircraft was on its routine training sortie when it met the accident. No loss of life was reported in the crash as the only pilot of the plane successfully bailed out when the fault emerged in the aircraft, a PAF spokesman confirmed in a conversation with Xinhua.

Some local media reports quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the faulty plane caught fire in the air before dashing into the ground, but no loss of life was reported on the land as the wreckage fell in an inhabited area.

The PAF spokesman added that a board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the exact cause of accident.