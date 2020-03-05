Millicent residents caught up in toilet paper panic buying frenzy despite living next to factory

The panic-buying frenzy sweeping Australia has hit the town that is home to the country’s only toilet paper production facility.

Shelves across Australia are being stripped bare of supplies as people stockpile toilet paper, tissues and long-life foods amid coronavirus fears.

But despite living next to a factory owned by tissue-product company Kimberley Clark (KCA), residents in Millicent, about 400km south-east of Adelaide, have begun hoarding toilet paper themselves.

Local IGA manager Christine Gibbs said the store’s orders have skyrocketed to keep up with demand.

‘We’re hoping that our supplier will be able to meet our demand. But it’s not only us, it’s going to be all supermarkets [ordering],’ she told ABC News.

Although the factory is walking distance from the IGA, toilet paper orders must be sent to suppliers in Adelaide first before it is delivered.

‘The truck pretty much leaves from where KCA is and drives straight past here, goes to Adelaide, picks it up and drives back,’ she said.

The multinational’s South Australian site produces popular brands Kleenex, VIVA, Scott toilet tissue/ facial tissues, and Kimberley-Clark Professional products.

Millicent Mill is the only KCA production facility left in Australia after the company closed Ingleburn Mill, in Sydney’s south west, in July last year.

Ms Gibbs said budget packets of lavatory rolls, of quantities 32 and up, have been among the biggest sellers.

The cost of the items, she said, is also a factor, as many premium brands in smaller packages are still available for sale.

Eudunda Farmers Managing Director Alistair Schuller, who oversees 16 Foodland stores in regional SA, said selective buying may represent household incomes.

‘Maybe those more socio-economic well-off areas are stockpiling and those other areas are just buying as they need it,’ he said.

It comes as Kleenex and workers at the Kimberly-Clark mill assured Australians production has been revved up to meet consumers’ demands.

‘It’s flat out, it’s flat out but you know, we’ll do anything for Australia. These times call for desperate measures so we’re working around the clock and that’s just how it is,’ one worker told Seven News.

‘It’s going well, business as usual – it’s not easy in there but we rock up every day and we do our thing. We’ll just keep doing what we gotta do.’

Earlier this week, Woolworths placed a four-pack per customer limit on the bathroom item to ‘ensure more customers have access to these products’.

Other stock being collected include hand sanitiser and tinned goods, dried pasta, and rice.

As of Friday, there have been 63 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia including two deaths.

Worldwide there have been more than 95,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across 84 countries, including at least 3,254 deaths.