Millie, a stranded dog in Hampshire, was reunited with her family after rescuers used a drone to attach sausage to it.

Millie, a Jack Russell, slipped her collar and ran away during a walk with her owner Emma Oakes in Havant, Hampshire, and was missing for four days.

She was discovered stranded on mudflats after a frantic search, but she was in danger of drowning as the tide rose.

Millie stubbornly refused to move despite numerous attempts to get her to a safer location, until a drone pilot devised a plan to entice her back.

Millie was no doubt hungry after her four-day solo adventure, so Chris Taylor, the chair of the Denmead Drone Search and Rescue (DDSR) team, suggested dangling a sausage from a drone in the hopes that the smell would tempt Millie.

“It was a crazy idea,” he admitted.

The sausages were provided by a local resident on the beach where we were flying from, and I believe they were from Aldi.

We strung them together after the woman prepared them.”

Millie’s hunger overcame her and she succumbed to the bait.

“The tide would have come in and she would have been at risk of drowning if we hadn’t gotten her away from that area,” Taylor explained.

“We had never tried anything like it before – the sausages were our last resort because we couldn’t reach her by kayak or any other means.”

“Because Millie was hungry, it worked to entice her away from the danger and to higher ground that wouldn’t sink.”

We would definitely use sausages again: every dog and search operation is unique, but if we were in a similar situation again, we would use the same methods to entice the dog.”

Millie, on the other hand, was still nervous and raced off as soon as she was on higher ground; however, when she was spotted inland, she ran towards Ms Oakes’ father Tony and was reunited with her.

A care manager, Ms Oakes, stated:

