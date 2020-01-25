Millions around the globe usher in the Chinese New Year of the Rat – except in China

As the clock struck midnight, millions of Chinese people around the world ushered in the Lunar New Year, marking the start of the Year of the Rat.

Celebrations rang out from Los Angeles to Pyongyang, but in China itself streets remained on lockdown.

It comes after Beijing officials announced major events will be cancelled in a bid to control the spread of the killer coronavirus.

The death toll in China rose to 41 today from 26 a day earlier and more than 1,300 people have been infected globally with a virus traced to a seafood market in the central city of Wuhan that was illegally selling wildlife.

Wuhan, a city of 11 million, has been in virtual lockdown since Thursday, with nearly all flights at the airport cancelled and checkpoints blocking the main roads leading out of town.

Some 56 million people are now subject to restrictions on their movement as authorities expand travel bans in central Hubei province, now affecting 18 cities.

The 2020 Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year or Spring Festival, will start from today and ring in the year of the rat, the first of the 12 zodiac signs in the Chinese calendar.

But as the country’s citizens are poised to celebrate their most important holiday of the year, temples have locked their doors, major tourist destinations have announced emergency closures and restaurant reservations are being cancelled.

Shanghai Disney Resort posted on its website: ‘In response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak and in order to ensure the health and safety of our guests and cast, Shanghai Disney Resort is temporarily closing Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown.

‘We will continue to carefully monitor the situation and… announce the reopening date upon confirmation.’

A section of the Great Wall known as the Badaling section – one of the most visited parts – has been closed to tourists, Al Jazeera reports.

Beijing’s Forbidden Palace, which hosts the Palace Museum, will be closed to visitors from Saturday.

China’s National Health Commission has announced it had formed six medical teams totalling 1,230 medical staff to help Wuhan. Three of the six teams, from Shanghai, Guangdong and military hospitals have arrived in Wuhan.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has declared a virus emergency in the Asian financial hub, announcing a package of measures to limit the city’s links with mainland China.

Schools, now on Lunar New Year holidays, would remain shut until February 17, while inbound and outbound flights and high speed rail trips between Hong Kong and Wuhan would be halted.

The territory was also treating 122 people suspected of having the disease.

A four-day carnival planned in Hong Kong, from January 25 to 28, has been cancelled by the state tourism board.

Hong Kong’s Lunar New Year World Cup football tournament has been called off.

Yesterday evening, London’s Chinese community wore surgical masks as they prepared for the celebrations amid fears that the coronavirus could spread to British shores.

Face masks are believed by some to limit the transmission of airborne viruses.

Lucky lanterns were hung from windows as drivers dropped off deliveries to restaurants in preparation.

Preparations came as the UK government held a Cobra meeting over fears the deadly coronavirus, which has already claimed the lives of at least 26 people, could spread to the UK.

Boris Johnson hosted colourful Chinese dragons in Downing Street earlier on Friday while ministers were nearby discussing the deadly in the Far East.

He hosted figures from the British-Chinese community in the heart of Westminster.