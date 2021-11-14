Millions of adults, according to a study, dread winter because their physical activity will decrease.

According to a survey of 2,000 adults, more than half of them spend less time outside in the fourth quarter than at any other time of the year, citing cold, rainy weather, shorter days, and a lack of motivation as reasons.

However, the study also polled 1,000 adults with long-term health conditions, and found that only 14% of this group could maintain their motivation to exercise during the winter months.

Almost three-quarters of those polled say the weather makes it difficult to exercise in the winter.

Other reasons included a lack of energy (40%), tiredness (43%) and body aches (37%) among others.

The study was commissioned by We Are Undefeatable, a non-profit organization that helps people with long-term health conditions become more active.

Dr Dаwn Hаrper, an NHS GP and mediа medic who works with We Are Undefeаtаble, said, “The study shows how the seasons can impаct the amount of movement we’re doing.”

“However, maintaining physicаl аctivity levels can be even more difficult for people who have а long-term health condition, especiаlly in the winter.”

“As a GP, one of my responsibilities is to reassure people with health problems that the benefits of physical activity outweigh the risks, which are minimal.”

The study also discovered that during the winter, people’s daily physical activity levels can drop.

In the winter, those with health problems engage in nearly an hour less physical activity, averaging 124 minutes per week vs. 169 minutes in the summer.

The average adult spends 142 minutes per week active during the winter months, compared to just over three hours during the summer.

People who engage in little or no physical activity are also found to be demotivated (34%), tired (28%), and down (24%).

Worryingly, those with long-term health issues are more likely to feel lonely in the winter (49%) than those who do not have any health-related restrictions (36%).

According to OnePoll, 68 percent of adults with health concerns are less likely to go outside in the cold and dark to engage in physical activity.

Many of them, on the other hand, have…

