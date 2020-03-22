Millions of Africans have no access to clean water. This makes corona virus a bigger threat.

According to experts, the best protection against coronavirus and other infectious diseases is frequent hand washing. Simple enough – if you have water.

But as we watch World Water Day on March 22nd during a coronavirus pandemic, millions of Africans still have no access to running water. And things don't seem to be getting any better.









Based on more than 45,800 face-to-face interviews in 34 African countries between late 2016 and late 2018, Afrobarometer found that the majority of Africans consider their governments to have failed when it comes to providing clean water and sanitation.

About half (49 percent) of those surveyed stated that they had given up enough clean water for home use at least once in the past year. In some countries, this form of “lived poverty” affected more than three quarters of the population, as shown in Fig. 1. The repeated lack of clean water (at least “several times”) decreased slightly between the survey rounds 2011/2013 (39 percent) and 2014/2015 (35 percent), but then rose again to 38 percent and erased the previous profits.

Fig. 1: Who does not have enough clean water in Africa?









Respondents were asked: How often, if ever, have you or someone in your family left home without enough clean water in the past year? Source: Afrobarometer, based on personal surveys in 34 African countries, 2016-2018.

Poor infrastructure limits access to water

If the likelihood of people washing their hands depends on how quickly water is available, it is a problem for disease prevention in Africa. More than half (52 percent) of Africans have to go outside their area to get water. This applies to majorities in 20 of the 34 countries examined, including more than 8 in 10 citizens in Uganda (87 percent), Niger (84 percent), Malawi (82 percent) and Tanzania (81 percent) – see Fig. 2.

Fig. 2: Where is your main water source for household use?









The respondents were asked: Please tell me whether the following is available in your house, in your building, or outside of your building: Your main water source for domestic use? Source: Afrobarometer, based on personal surveys in 34 African countries, 2016-2018.

Inadequate infrastructure is a problem across the continent: only a small majority (54 percent) of Africans live in areas that are supplied by a tap water system. In 5 of the 34 countries examined, water infrastructure is only accessible to a quarter or less of the population: Uganda (25 percent), Malawi (25 percent), Guinea (24 percent), Zambia (23 percent) and Liberia (8) percent).

The situation is even worse with regard to sanitation: only 26 percent of Africans live in areas with sewage systems, and about 3 in 10 have to leave their premises to use a toilet or latrine (22 percent) or have no access to a facility at all (7 percent).

As is to be expected, rural people and poor people have far less access to water and sanitation infrastructure than their urban and better-off colleagues. For example, while 80 percent of urban residents live within the reach of a tap water system, only 34 percent of rural residents do so. The distance between sewers is 50 percent compared to 8 percent. Similarly, almost half (46 percent) of wealthy Africans live in areas that are served by sewage systems. The same applies to only 16 percent of the poorest.

Water and sanitation are top priorities for citizens

Even without the additional threat of the corona virus, ordinary Africans were aware of the urgency of government measures regarding water and sanitation. When Afrobarometer asked respondents what they thought were the most important issues their government should address, unemployment and health only took precedence over water / sanitation. It is the highest priority in Guinea, the second highest priority in Tanzania and Benin and the third highest priority in eight other countries.

Given these concerns, it is not surprising that a majority (54 percent) of Africans say that their governments provide their citizens with poor water and sanitation services. The worst results come from Gabon and Guinea (84 percent and 82 percent disapproval, respectively) – the countries where people are most likely to suffer from water shortages, as we saw in Fig. 1. But the disapproval of government performance is the majority in 20 of the 34 countries.

The cost of this failure can be measured in different ways and in different sectors, including an estimated 829,000 deaths per year due to diarrhea from unsafe drinking water, sanitation, and hand hygiene, according to the World Health Organization. The outbreak of the corona virus, should it hit Africa hard, would be another reminder of these costs.

Brian Howard is the publication manager for Afrobarometer.

Kangwook Han is a research assistant for Afrobarometers and a PhD student at Michigan State University.