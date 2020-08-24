Millions of asthma sufferers urged to stay inside as Storm Ellen and high pollen count could trigger deadly attacks

MILLIONS of asthma sufferers have been warned to stay inside as Storm Ellen wreaks havoc across the UK.

Experts say the changing weather, coupled with high pollen levels, could trigger deadly asthma attacks.

Forecasts show the pollen count is high in several areas across the UK today including the East of England, Wales and the East Midlands.

Meanwhile, London and the East will continue to see a surge in pollen levels tomorrow, while the South West will also be hit on Sunday.

Pollen allergies – better known as hay fever – plagues millions of Brits and for around half, deadly asthma attacks are a real threat.

The UK is currently in weed pollen season, which experts warn could raise the risk of asthma attacks.

Asthma UK says that this type of pollen, found in ragweed, nettles, dock and mugwort, can raise your risk of an asthma attack.

There are also lots of fungal spores, especially Alternaria, as well as having to deal with grass pollen.

But a change in weather can also be a key trigger for asthma sufferers.

Last week the UK experienced soaring temperatures, before dropping slightly this week – with showers and strong winds battering the country today.

A severe weather warning remains in place for much of the UK until this evening – with the west coast of Britain set to be badly hit by strong gusts of up to 60mph.

While the weather warning remains in place for all, Asthma UK has warned people to make sure they are prepared.

Emma Rubach, head of health advice at Asthma UK, said: “Changes in weather can trigger symptoms for people living with asthma.

“So with storms and high levels of pollen expected in some parts of the UK we are urging anyone worried about the weather or hay fever affecting their asthma to make sure they take their hay fever medicines, carry their blue reliever inhaler and keep taking your regular preventer as prescribed by your doctor.

“Make sure to keep an eye on the weather forecast so you’re prepared for changes coming up and that you know the signs that your asthma is getting worse and what you need to do if it is.”

Asthma UK said it’s important to know your triggers and plan accordingly.

It also recommends that you “blitz hay fever symptoms” with antihistamine pills and sprays and/or a steroid nasal spray.

There are lots of different medicine options for hay fever symptoms such as supplements and even arm bands – it’s always best to consult with a pharmacist who can advise you on the best treatment for you.

While many people use traditional treatments, previous studies have also shown that around 24 per cent of Brits use alternative holistic remedies to treat their hay fever.

For many asthmatics hay fever like symptoms can be triggered by the weather and Asthma UK added that the air before a storm can feel humid and close.

“Windy conditions during a thunderstorm blow lots of pollen high into the air.

“The moisture higher up in the air breaks the pollen into much smaller pieces.

“As these smaller pieces of pollen particles then settle back down, they can be breathed in, irritating the smaller airways of the lungs.”

The charity said it’s important to stick to a good routine and to be prepared for whatever the UK weather throws at you.