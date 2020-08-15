Millions of Brits are drinking more alcohol since the start of lockdown sparking addiction fears

MILLIONS of Brits are drinking more booze since the start of lockdown — sparking fears they could struggle to shake the habit.

Alcohol charity Drink­aware found 22 per cent of over-18s — 11.7million people — have upped their intake.

But this rockets to 38 per cent of those on furlough and 33 per cent of parents with at least one child under 18.

Many say booze relieves boredom or eases anxiety.

Of those drinking more than usual, 38 per cent are drinking on more days and 19 per cent start earlier in the day.

Elaine Hindal, from Drinkaware, said: “We’re concerned that, for a significant number of people, lockdown levels of drinking may become ingrained.”