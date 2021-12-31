Millions of gallons of waste spill into the California channel due to a sewer line failure, closing beaches.

Millions of gallons of waste spill into the California channel after a sewer line breaks, closing beaches.

The Los Angeles Times (TNS) published an article by Anh Do.

LOS ANGELES — Officials closed beaches in parts of Long Beach and Los Angeles on Friday after up to 4 million gallons of untreated sewage spilled into the Dominguez Channel.

The failure of a 48-inch sewer main in Carson on Thursday, according to the city of Long Beach, resulted in a spill of approximately 2 million to 4 million gallons of waste.

The channel flows into the harbor of Los Angeles.

Cabrillo, Port Fermin, White Point, Rancho Palos Verdes, and Royal Palms are among the beaches that have been closed.

They’ll stay shut until bacteria tests show the water is safe to drink.

Long Beach’s swimming beaches are also closed, according to city officials.

“The community is urged to pay close attention to any warning signs posted at the beach for their own safety,” Long Beach said in a statement.

Another environmental disaster occurred earlier this year in the Dominguez Channel.

Thousands of people began complaining in October about a foul odor coming from the creek that lingered for weeks.

The foul odor was likely caused by a fire at a Carson warehouse that housed beauty and wellness products, according to regulators.

Hundreds of homes have been destroyed by wildfires in Colorado, and thousands have been forced to flee.

In New Jersey, a school may be built on top of a long-forgotten African-American burial ground from the 1800s.

The year 2021 was a big one for Bigfoot fans.