Millman beaten at ATP’s Delray Beach Open

John Millman has been defeated in the first round of the ATP Tour’s Delray Beach Open in Florida.

The fifth-seeded Australia suffered a 3-6 6-4 6-2 defeat to Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka at the ATP 250 tournament on Monday.

In his first match since his epic five-set defeat to Roger Federer at the Australian Open last month, Brisbane native Millman started well and broke Nishioka in the second game before going on to claim the opening set.

Three breaks of serve, two to Nishioka, in the final three games of the second set gave him the momentum as he levelled the match at a set apiece.

Millman dropped his serve in the fourth and final games of the third set as his challenge faded in an encounter which ended just shy of the two-hour mark.

Aussie trio Nick Kyrgios, Jordan Thompson and Bernard Tomic will play their first-round matches on Tuesday.

Top seed Kyrgios returns to the tour, after he pulled out of last week’s New York Open due to a shoulder ailment, and will face American Tommy Paul.

Thompson has been drawn against Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic while Tomic, who only made the main draw as a lucky loser, will take on Cedrik-Marcel Stebe.

In other opening round encounters on Monday, American wildcard Ryan Harrison accounted for Damir Dzumhur 6-3 6-2, seventh-seeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino rallied to defeat Soonwoo Kwon 1-6 6-3 6-2 while Brandon Nakashima and Mackenzie McDonald also advanced to the last 16.