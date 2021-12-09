Milo Arthur, Boris Johnson’s oldest son, is who he is.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s eldest son, MILO Arthur Johnson, was born in 1995.

Johnson and his second wife, Marina Wheeler, had four children.

Milo Arthur, 26, went to the £27,174-a-year Westminster School, where he excelled in sports, especially football and cricket.

In the 2011 issue of his school magazine, his football skills were described as a “delight to watch” and “without a doubt the player of the season.”

He went on to the School of Oriental and African Studies in London after high school, where he graduated in 2014.

He completed a five-month internship at the Dubai-based men’s magazine Esquire Middle East after graduating.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he speaks Arabic, Russian, and French.

When his mother Wheeler announced that she was leaving Johnson after his infidelity was exposed, he was seen assisting her in the de-cluttering of the family home.

Milo has three full siblings: Lara Lettice, Cassia Peaches, and Theodore Apollo.

After divorcing his first wife, Allegra Mostyn-Owen, Johnson married barrister Marina.

They had four children together after that.

Sir Charles Wheeler, a BBC correspondent, is her father’s father, and Dip Singh, his Indian wife, is her mother.

Wheeler attended the European School of Brussels before attending Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam College.

She became friends with Johnson while at the European School.

On May 8, 1993, Johnson and Wheeler married, allegedly 12 days after his first divorce.

She was appointed to the Queen’s Council in 2016 and specializes in public law and human rights.

His infidelity shattered their marriage, and they announced their divorce in 2018 after he was spotted with Conservative PR guru Carrie Symonds.

On Valentine’s Day, he was photographed with the former Tory aide having a romantic dinner.

Lara, their eldest daughter, called her father a “selfish b*****d” as a result of the affair.

In May 2020, their marriage was called off due to his infidelity.

Her cervical cancer was discovered in May of this year, but she is now cancer-free.