Milorad Dodik’s game plan: ANALYSIS

Dodik is making statements about establishing parallel institutions while framing his policy as a return to an “original Dayton.” He is attempting to dismantle post-war Bosnia’s institution-building and return the country to 1995.

*The author teaches political science at the University of Sarajevo’s Faculty of Political Science.

Bosnian Serb politicians have upped the ante after more than four months of obstructing the functioning of Bosnia’s state institutions.

The assembly of the Republika Srpska held a special session on December 10th, which effectively started the secession process.

The assembly passed legislation aimed at depriving the Bosnian state of power and paving the way for parallel institutions in justice, defense, security, and taxation to emerge.

This is, by definition, a violation of the country’s sovereignty.

In terms of procedure, the assembly charged the government of the Republika Srpska with drafting legislation to achieve these goals within the next six months.

Dodik wants to go back to the’real Dayton.’

There are four interesting twists in the road to secession.

First, Dodik is declaring parallel institutions while framing his policy as a return to an “original Dayton.” This phrase means that he is attempting to dismantle post-war Bosnia’s institution-building and return the country to 1995.

Second, he talks about peace while subverting it.

He set a trap for Bosniak politicians by pursuing this PR strategy.

Bosniak politicians who talk about preserving the country’s territorial integrity with all available means are painted as warmongers while he is taking steps to further undermine the state.

Third, while Dodik is leading the charge to undermine state sovereignty, he is delegating official decision-making to the Republika Srpska assembly and entity-level government.

This collective decision-making is meant to give the appearance of ‘legitimacy,’ while also officially launching the secession process through entity-level institutions.

The international response is crucial.

Fourth, new legislation can only be enacted after a six-month period has passed.

Observers are perplexed as to what this means.

There are two possibilities.

It’s possible that the Bosnian Serb leader will use this as leverage to try to extract concessions from the EU. In other words, EU officials may resort to pressuring.

