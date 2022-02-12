Milton Ingley, who sold sex tapes to Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, was “king of wheeling and dealing,” according to the man who stole the video.

Milton Ingley, who sold sex tapes to Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, was the “king of wheeling and dealing,” according to the man who stole the video.

After stealing the infamous tape from the superstar couple’s mansion in 1995, Milton Ingley was approached by disgruntled electrician Rand Gauthier.

Gauthier had previously collaborated with the porn director, also known as “Uncle Miltie,” during his brief career as a porn star, and he wanted Ingley to assist him in distributing the video, which was originally shot in hi8 format.

“Milton was the king of wheeling and dealing,” Gauthier said in the Rolling Stone article that inspired the Hulu series Pam and Tommy.

“He could turn a nickel into a two-dollar bill.”

“Always schmoozing,” Gauthier said of Ingley, who had also worked in adult films.

Ingley, who is played by Nick Offerman in the Hulu series, is described as “an overweight, pipe-smoking cheapskate studio owner who was partial to country music and Chambord,” according to the article.

The illegally obtained tape was taken to pornographic distributors, but none of them would buy it because Milton and Gauthier didn’t have signed releases from Anderson and Lee.

After failing to find a distributor, Milton and Gauthier decided to sell the tape on the internet, but they needed money to do so.

That’s when Ingley allegedly showed the tape to Louis “Butchie” Peraino, a New York mob figure who reportedly loaned Ingley and Gauthier $50,000.

Peraino would receive interest on the loan as well as a percentage of the sales in exchange.

According to Rolling Stone, Ingley went to New York after receiving the loan and spent it on “(dollar)500 bottles of champagne, hookers every night, a room at the Plaza, and lots of cocaine.”

Biker gangs began showing up at Ingley’s studio demanding to see the tape once word of its existence spread.

While it’s unclear who hired the gangs, Rolling Stone reports that many people believe Lee was trying to stop the tape from spreading.

Ingley fled to the Netherlands to avoid the bikers and Peraino’s threats.

Profits for Ingley and Gauthier slowed after people began making their own copies of the sex tape once it was released; the pair stopped shipping the tape, and Ingley sold his studio.

Ingley was able to repay Peraino the loan, but not the interest, so he decided to stay in Europe until Peraino died of cancer.

Gauthier, for his part, was forced to repay the debt by working for the mob as a debt collector.

Peraino died in 1999, and Ingley moved back to California.

