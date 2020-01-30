Mimi Haleyi to testify at Harvey Weinstein’s trial

Former production assistant Mimi Haleyi broke down in court on Monday as she described how Harvey Weinstein performed oral sex on her against her will while she was on her period in his New York apartment and assaulted her a second time at a TriBeca hotel in 2006.

Haleyi, 42, is the second of six accusers to testify at the Miramax co-founder’s high-profile rape trial entering its second week at the State Supreme Court in Manhattan.

Her allegations and that of another woman, Jessica Mann, who claimed Weinstein raped her in a New York City hotel in 2013, are at the heart of the Weinstein trial.

Haleyi began to cry when she recounted the July 10, 2006 incident where Weinstein sent a car to take her to his SoHo apartment for what she thought was a business meeting.

Once there she claimed she was pushed onto a bed, had her tampon pulled out and was assaulted in what appeared to be a child’s bedroom or playroom.

‘He pushed me down, he held me. I said no, no. At that time I started realizing what was actually happening. I’m being raped,’ she said.

‘I was crying no, no. I told him I’m on my period. It was as if he didn’t believe me. I said something like where is it then? He literally pulled my tampon out,’ she added.

Describing the bedroom Haleyi said: ‘I remember seeing children’s drawings on the walls and some hair colors on the shelf.’

On Monday Haleyi, dressed in a cream trench coat, only acknowledged Weinstein to identify him to the court.

She spoke so quietly she was given a microphone to testify as Weinstein blankly stared at her.

Her given name is Miriam Haley but she said she changed it recently to Mimi Haleyi due to the intense scrutiny in light of the Weinstein allegations.

In her testimony she recalled first meeting the movie giant at the 2004 London premiere of the movie Aviator, a Martin Scorsese film Miramax produced. At that time she was working for British film producer Michael White.

In March of 2006 she bumped into him at the Cannes film festival and asked if he could help her with a job as she had no employment and had just lost her apartment. In a meeting at a suite at the Majestic Hotel in Cannes she saw red flags when he made a comment about her legs and asked her for a massage, she says.

‘Then suddenly it turned into him asking me if I gave massages, if I could give him a massage. I declined and said perhaps you should contact the front desk to organize a massage,’ she said.

Haleyi said no and left the hotel.

‘I was extremely humiliated. I (had been) so excited to see him. I was crying. I waited until I was outside the hotel and burst into tears,’ she added.

Days later Weinstein’s assistant called Haleyi saying she landed a job on the set of Project Runway, a reality fashion competition show he produced.

On one occasion Haleyi said Weinstein drove her home to her apartment in the East Village in New York City and asked if he could come inside and join her. When she told him no, Weinstein immediately invited Haleyi to fly to Paris on a private jet for a fashion show with him, but she declined by bringing up his sketchy reputation.

‘He was very overwhelming and very very persistent. He would not accept the no. I just didn’t know how to shut it down so I said you know you have a terrible reputation with women? He got offended and stepped back,’ she said at the witness stand.

He then asked her: ‘What have you heard?’

She later accepted a trip to Los Angeles for the premiere of the movie Clerks 2, paid by the Weinstein company. Haleyi said she was only looking for ’employment opportunities’ and did not have any romantic or sexual interest in Weinstein.

In the July incident, one day before the LA trip, Haleyi said she and Weinstein started out by having a seemingly normal conversation on his couch in his apartment, sitting a few feet apart.

‘At some point early in me being there he lunged at me and was trying to kiss me. I said oh no, no, no. I tried to reject him and push him away but he kept kissing and fondling me. I got up and tried to walk away from him but he kept coming towards me. I was walking backwards trying to get away,’ Haleyi said in her testimony.

He ended up pushing her into the bedroom and pinned her down on the bed.

‘He was holding me down by my wrists and also his body on top of me and was pushing down every time I tried to get up – no, stay!’ she recalled.

‘I expressed the entire time I just said no, no, I don’t want this to happen this is not going to happen. I was just trying to tell him stop,’ she added.

Haleyi said she began to cry and thought to herself, ‘If I scream rape, will someone hear me?’

She said she tried to flee but when she realized she couldn’t she ‘checked out’ as Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her.

Manhattan District Attorney Meghan Hast described the 110-pound Haleyi as ‘no match for the 300-pound Weinstein’.

When he finished she left in ‘shock’.

She still ended up going to LA the next day because it was booked some time before, was a solo trip, and she felt pressure to go.

Haleyi said she didn’t report the incident to police because, ‘Mr. Weinstein has a lot more power and resources and connections and I didn’t think I’d stand a chance.’

Two weeks later Haleyi subsequently agreed to meet with Weinstein again in his suite at the Tribeca Grand Hotel in Manhattan because he was ‘persistent and insistent’. Haleyi said that ‘I felt like I was trying to regain some sort of power’.

She she says she ended up being assaulted in that meeting as well.

‘Almost instantly he basically just took my hand and pulled me towards the bed. At that point I thought, well I just don’t know,’ Haleyi testified.

Speaking through tears she added: ‘I felt like an idiot. I was not interested in him and he convinced me to meet him again just to do something like that to me against.’

‘He pulled me into the bedroom and I didn’t resist, I just lay there. He had intercourse with me. He said something like you’re a w***e, a b***h.’

She said she didn’t tell anyone because it was ’embarrassing’ and she felt ‘humiliated’.

Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast asked: ‘Did you want to have sex with Harvey Weinstein that night?’

Haleyi said: ‘No’.

Hast asked: ‘Did you do anything to make him think you wanted to have sex with him that night?’

Haleyi said: ‘No’.

She added: ‘I put it away in a box and pretended it didn’t happen and carried on as usual’.

Describing how she felt during the rape she said: ‘I felt numb. I felt humiliated and I felt numb.’

Weinstein, 67, has appeared frail during his court appearances and on Monday hobbled into the courthouse clutching onto a walker, just as he has in the previous days of the trial.

He faces life behind bars if convicted on all counts by the jury of seven men and five women. He is accused of five felony counts including rape and predatory sexual assault and has denied any wrongdoing.

Haleyi went public with her allegations in an October 2017 press conference alongside her lawyer Gloria Allred, who also represents other Weinstein accusers including Soprano’s actress Annabella Sciorra who testified just last week.

Weinstein’s lawyer Damon Cheronis intensely questioned Haleyi in a heated cross-examination about why she stayed in contact with Weinstein after the alleged assaults.

After the assaults, Cheronis said, Haleyi flew with Weinstein to London, often sent him e-mails, and a year after the alleged 2006 rapes she reached out to him to pitch a TV show.

Cheronis brought up and displayed on a large screen an e-mail sent in 2008 from Haleyi to Weinstein – two years after the alleged rapes – that he claimed sounded almost romantic.

‘Hi Harvey, how are you? Great to see you in Cannes,’ the e-mail said.

In the email Haleyi called herself a ‘genius’ for telling Weinstein in 2005 that The Addams Family should be made into a movie – it had just been announced it was being turned into a film.

She signed off: ‘Lots of love, Miriam’.

Weinstein replied: ‘You are a genius, good to hear from you’.

Some of Haleyi’s messages were made public last year when Weinstein’s lawyers sought to get his case dismissed. One sent to Weinstein’s phone in 2007 reads: ‘Hi! Just wondering if u have any news on whether Harvey will have time to see me before he leaves? X Miriam.’

‘That’s not predator and prey. The state is going to try and pull a magic trick and say it was because she was fearful…that’s not true,’ Cheronis said Monday.

The movie giant’s defense team is trying to paint the accusers as opportunistic women who willingly had transactional sex with Weinstein in order to advance their own careers. Some of the accusers continued intimate relationships with him after the alleged attacks, his attorneys claim.

They will focus on the accusers’ interactions with Weinstein well after the alleged assaults to call into question their accounts.

During Haley’s cross examination Cheronis asked why Haleyi wrote in her diary on July 27, 2006, the day after the alleged hotel rape, to call Weinstein’s assistant Dan Guando about plane tickets to London. She admitted she did write that in her diary.

On July 31 there was something scribbled out in her diary that Cheronis said was ‘to call Dan to see if I could go (to London).’ Cheronis called it an ‘obliteration’ of the text, not just a scribbling over.

He then asked if it was correct that Haleyi flew to London on August 2nd on a ticket paid for by Weinstein. Haleyi agreed that she did.

Cheronis sarcastically asked if it was before or after Weinstein called her a ‘b***h’ and a ‘w***e that he offered to pay for her ticket to London.

Haleyi said: ‘He called me a b***h and a w***e because he thought it would turn me on.’

Cheronis asked: ‘He didn’t force you to have sex at the Tribeca Grand (Hotel), did he?’

Haleyi said: ‘I didn’t physically resist.’

Cheronis said: ‘Did you testify before the grand jury it wasn’t forced?’

Haleyi said: ‘Correct because I didn’t resist’

Cheronis then showed the jury an e-mail Haleyi sent on September 8 to Guando saying she was flying to London and was ‘bummed to have missed you guys’, referring to him and Weinstein who had been in the UK.

‘If you’re coming back anytime soon please let me know,’ she added.

The defense then questioned Haleyi asking why she e-mailed Guando on February 17, 2007 to pitch a show she was working on entitled Trash TV to Weinstein after the alleged assaults.

She had a meeting with Weinstein soon after about it.

Cheronis asked Haleyi: ‘No fear of going into Mr. Weinstein’s hotel?’ Haleyi replied: ‘At that point, no’.

Cheronis showed the jury an email Haleyi sent to Weinstein where she wrote: ‘Thank you so much for your kind offer to help’, referring to Trash TV.

The email said that Weinstein was ‘very informative and very sweet and helpful’ during their meeting. She signed off: ‘Lots of love, Miriam.’

Haleyi justified the signature saying: ‘It’s a very common way to sign off.’

Cheronis challenged: ‘For the man you just described on July 10 and July 26 (assaulting you)?’ She said: ‘Correct.’

Haleyi also confirmed that she contacted Weinstein’s office about some free tickets to see the film Sicko at Cannes that year and sent him a number of scripts from her friends over the years.

Her last e-mail to Weinstein was sent on May 25, 2009 in which she said: ‘I haven’t seen you in so long, how are you?’ She asked him for a job as a runner – a person who assists senior film figures – because she was training to be a yoga teacher adding, ‘my cat needs feeding.’

Cheronis then listed out the details of Haleyi’s and Weinstein’s interactions – the plane tickets, e-mails, sending scripts for friends – and repeatedly asked why Haleyi didn’t mention any of them in her press conference in 2017 when she went public, sparking a heated exchange.

‘The reason you didn’t tell the rest of the world that was because you knew they would look at you skeptically. That’s the truth?’ Cheronis asked.

Haleyi said no.

Cheronis said: ‘The truth of the matter is that you had a consensual relationship with Mr. Weinstein?’

Haleyi said: ‘Not a sexual, consensual relationship, no.’

Weinstein’s defense team is arguing that Haleyi and the producer had a consensual relationship for years.But Haleyi says their relationship was professional and she continued to communicate with Weinstein regarding work opportunities.

Last week actress Annabella Sciorra testified that Weinstein had raped her in her Manhattan apartment in the early 1990s. She said on a second occasion he showed up uninvited outside her hotel room wearing just his underwear and carrying baby oil in one hand and a videotape in another.

At the end of last week, Rosie Perez testified about her emotional phone calls where Sciorra said Weinstein raped her in 1993 in her New York apartment and ruined a family heirloom nightgown of hers in the act.

The alleged rape is not one of the incidents Weinstein is charged over because it is too old to support a separate rape charge, but prosecutors hope it will prove that he is a repeat sexual predator, which could put him in prison for life.

Weinstein has been charged with similar sex crimes in Los Angeles, but that case is on hold until the New York case is resolved.

Six women are expected to testify at Weinstein’s rape trial, while more than 90 women have accused the Miramax founder of sexual misconduct, harassment, rape, and unwanted touching.

One is actress Annabella Sciorra who claims Weinstein raped her in her New York City apartment in 1993.

A second is Haleyi, who claims Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her inside his apartment in 2006.

A third accuser, Jessica Mann, claims the movie mogul of raped her in a Midtown Manhattan hotel in 2013.

Costume designer Dawn Dunning claims Weinstein sexually harassed her and tried to pressure her into having a three-way with him and his assistant when she was 24 at a Manhattan hotel in 2004.

Aspiring actress Tarale Wulff claims Weinstein masturbated in front of her as she was working as a cocktail waitress at Cipriani Upstairs in Manhattan and he later assaulted her in his bedroom.

A sixth woman, Lauren Young, claims he groped her in a hotel, masturbated and ejaculated onto a bathroom floor in February 2012 at a dinner event during Oscar season when she was 22.

In addition to these six accusers the judge is allowing four other women to testify to establish a pattern of behavior, even though most of their allegations are too old to prosecute as crimes according to state law.