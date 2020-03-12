Minecraft Update: 20W11A Snapshot download released – Java Patch Notes and new features

A new Minecraft update for the Java edition of the game has been released. Here’s everything new with the 20W11A Snapshot download.

A new Minecraft Java Snapshot was released this week with plenty of new features and changes to the games current snapshot.

What is a snapshot we hear you (potentially) ask? Well, it’s a bit like a testing ground for the game.

Before any build of the game is rolled out to the Bedrock Edition – which is the default version of the game for PS4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch and mobile – it’s tested on the Minecraft Java Edition version of the game.

It’s a bit like how Overwatch, The Division 2 and PUBG has a PTR for testing before releasing to the general public.

Well, a brand new version was released on Wednesday and it introduced a few new features for players to test out, along with numerous bug fixes.

The official blog entry from the Minecraft team also outlined some big changes coming to Redstone. If you’re one of the many players who enjoys experimenting with Redstone, it’s worth following the link for a better look at what the team intends to change in the future.

The crux of the message though, is that the team wants to “bring all redstone components up to a level of quality that we are happy with” equally they mention that moving forward they “will be making adjustments where it makes the most sense for redstone going forward.”

As we said, follow the link for more details.

Below you’ll find a complete rundown of what’s new in this update.

NEW FEATURES IN 20W11A

SOUL SPEED

Never suffer again drudging through Soul Sand Valleys – Soul Speed has you covered!

CHANGES IN 20W11A

TECHNICAL CHANGES IN 20W11A

FIXED BUGS IN 20W11A