Mineral deficiency? Here’s something to eat

Many people are aware that a vitamin deficiency is very possible. But did you know that you may be missing certain minerals that are important? Sometimes a simple blood test is enough to determine which micro or macro minerals you may be missing.

However, there are many signs and symptoms that can also serve as initial signals. Click through the gallery to learn what some of them are and what foods you should include in your diet if you lack these essential compounds.

A lack of this micromineral can lead to impaired glucose tolerance and weight loss.

To increase the chromium in your system, there are some foods you want to eat more of: mushrooms, leafy greens, soybeans, sunflower seeds, chickpea beans, cashew nuts, molasses, and liver.

A deficiency in this micromineral is unusual in humans. In rare cases, however, the symptoms can be poor bone growth, low fertility and impaired glucose tolerance.

If you show any of these signs, try adding more green leafy vegetables, berries, lettuce, oats, soybeans, brown rice, chickpea beans or pineapples to your diet.

If you are deficient in fluoride, there is a higher risk of tooth decay and other oral health problems.

Get more of this micromineral by brushing your teeth with plenty of water, tea, and of course at least twice a day.

A lack of salt is actually not due to a low food intake of a food. In fact, this usually happens due to increased fluid retention.

In this case, you should monitor your fluid intake to ensure that your sodium and water levels are in balance.

Likewise, low potassium levels rarely occur due to the low food intake. Instead, it can happen that a person loses a lot of fluid, for example through urine or vomiting and diarrhea.

In this case, the best way to increase your intake quickly is to take sweet potatoes, tomatoes, green leafy vegetables, carrots, plums, beans, molasses, pumpkin, fish, bananas, peaches, apricots, melons, potatoes, dates, raisins. and mushrooms.

A lack of iodine affects growth and neurological development. The most common sign of iodine deficiency is swelling in the neck.

You should include things like seaweed, iodized salt, eggs, strawberries, asparagus, and green leafy vegetables in your meals to avoid iodine deficiency.

Due to the amount of magnesium in many foods, a lack of this macro mineral is atypical.

But it’s possible. Therefore, it is important to consume legumes, nuts, seeds, whole grains, fruits and avocado. All of them are great sources of magnesium.

Calcium is important for strong bones and teeth. A deficiency can lead to osteoporosis.

To make sure you get enough calcium, you should eat dairy products, tofu, soy milk, broccoli, green leafy vegetables, legumes, molasses, trout, sardines, nuts, and beans.

Low zinc levels can decrease immunity and make you more susceptible to infection.

The highest zinc concentration in food is found in oysters, meat, beans and nuts.

Iron is important to have normal red blood cells. If you have iron deficiency, this can lead to anemia.

To make sure your iron content is where it needs to be, make sure you eat enough almonds, apricots, baked beans, dates, lima beans, kidney beans, raisins, brown rice, green leafy greens, broccoli, pumpkin seeds, tuna. Flounder, chicken and pork.

If you are an overall healthy person, selenium deficiency is uncommon. Nevertheless, those affected can suffer from infertility, fatigue, muscle weakness and a weakened immune system.

Food sources are Brazil nuts, mushrooms, rice, beans, salmon, whole grains, walnuts and eggs.

A lack of molybdenum typically does not occur in humans.

This micromineral is typically found in legumes and whole grains.

This is another macro mineral that most people have no shortage of. Still, poor nutrition and some eating disorders can lead to a deficiency in this mineral.

Food sources for this mineral are legumes, nuts, seeds, whole grains, eggs, fish, seafood, corn and wild rice.

It is also quite unusual to have a copper deficiency. But it still happens in some people.

It would be important for these people to consume mushrooms, green leafy vegetables, soybeans, sunflower seeds, chickpea beans, cashew nuts, molasses and liver.

